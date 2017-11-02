A 75-year-old woman from eastern New Brunswick is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to remove something from the road, police say.

RCMP said the accident happened Wednesday on Route 134 in Aldouane, between Saint-Louis de Kent and Richibucto, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police did not release the victim's name or elaborate on why she was on the road.

A man and woman inside the car were both taken to hospital and later released, an RCMP media release said.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been contributing factors, but Southeast District RCMP are still investigating.