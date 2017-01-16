An RCMP reconstructionist was called to the scene of the fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Hatfield Point on Sunday night. (CBC)

Sussex RCMP are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hatfield Point on Sunday night.

The collision occurred on Highway 124 shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The 54-year-old man was walking along the highway at the time, RCMP Cpl. Mark Ward said in a statement.

The victim died at the scene, said Ward.

His name has not been released, but he is from Hatfield Point.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured, said Ward.

An RCMP reconstructionist was called to the scene and is assisting with the investigation, he said.