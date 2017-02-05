A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on Loch Lomond Road in Saint John.

Police say the 59 year-old man is in serious condition in hospital.

Sgt. Ron Cooper of the Saint John Police Force said the area where the accident happened has three lanes of traffic and isn't well lit.

"It was very dark at the time of the accident," he said.

The road was closed for two hours while police investigated the collision.

Cooper said there likely won't be any charges against the driver.