Fredericton police are searching for a motorist who struck and injured a pedestrian at a crosswalk last week and failed to remain at the scene.

The hit and run occurred at the intersection of Macleod Avenue and Regent Street on March 31 at around 6:35 p.m., police said in a statement issued Friday.

The driver got out of his vehicle and spoke to the struck pedestrian before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police spokesperson Heidi Cyr told CBC News.

The driver is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 20 and 25.

He was driving a grey sedan with New Brunswick plates.

"The investigation is ongoing and as a result no further information will be released at this time," it said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Const. Steve Murphy at 460-2359, the Fredericton Police Force at 460-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS (8477).