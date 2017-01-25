Blaine Higgs practised what he preached in the Progressive Conservative leadership race: he did more with less.

Higgs, who has been urging fiscal restraint and smarter spending since he entered politics in 2010, raised less money for his campaign than two of his closest rivals.

But he won anyway — and ended up with the largest surplus of any candidate, too.

That's according to fundraising disclosure forms for all seven PC leadership candidates that have been released publicly by Elections New Brunswick.

First time for disclosure

The race last year was the first for any political party since new rules took effect requiring candidates to disclose their donors.

Higgs, the MLA for Quispamsis, raised $104,079 to fund his campaign, which culminated with his winning the leadership on the third ballot on Oct. 22. He had $2,572.12 of that left over.

Norton and Barley, both lawyers without seats in the legislature, were better-funded than Higgs. Norton raised the most of any leadership candidate, $124,668.89, and Barley was close behind with $122,050.

Money isn't everything

Former Saint John mayor Mel Norton, who lost to Higgs on the final ballot, raised the most money of the seven Tory leadership candidates. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

But that financial advantage wasn't enough to overcome Higgs. Barley was eliminated after the second ballot, and Norton lost to Higgs on the third.

Barley ended with a surplus of $12.01 and Norton had $97 left over. Norton's disclosure form shows he donated the $97 to Positive Recreation Opportunities for Kids, a charity run by the City of Saint John that funds activities for low-income children.

The total amounts raised by the other candidates were: former MP Mike Allen, $43,990.10; former MP and MLA Jean Dube, $14,874.30; MLA Brian Macdonald, $76,373.15; and MLA Jake Stewart, $44,313.28.

Monica Barley, a lawyer from Moncton, raised almost as much as Mel Norton when she campaigned unsuccessfully for the PC leadership. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Several donors gave money to more than one candidate:

Andrew Oland, the CEO of Moosehead Breweries in Saint John, gave $500 each to Allen, Barley, and Macdonald, and $1,000 to Higgs.

J.D. Irving Ltd., the province's largest forestry company, donated $3,000 each to Barley, Higgs and Norton. J.K. Irving, who ran JDI for years, gave Macdonald a personal donation of $1,000.

John Irving, J.K. Irving's nephew, who runs Commercial Properties and other companies and is a director of Irving Oil, gave $2,000 to Higgs and $500 to Norton.

The Moncton law firm of former Liberal cabinet minister Mike Murphy gave $2,000 to Barley, $300 to Dube, $200 to Macdonald, and $500 to Norton.

Other donations of interest: