Blaine Higgs practised what he preached in the Progressive Conservative leadership race: he did more with less.
Higgs, who has been urging fiscal restraint and smarter spending since he entered politics in 2010, raised less money for his campaign than two of his closest rivals.
But he won anyway — and ended up with the largest surplus of any candidate, too.
That's according to fundraising disclosure forms for all seven PC leadership candidates that have been released publicly by Elections New Brunswick.
First time for disclosure
The race last year was the first for any political party since new rules took effect requiring candidates to disclose their donors.
Higgs, the MLA for Quispamsis, raised $104,079 to fund his campaign, which culminated with his winning the leadership on the third ballot on Oct. 22. He had $2,572.12 of that left over.
Norton and Barley, both lawyers without seats in the legislature, were better-funded than Higgs. Norton raised the most of any leadership candidate, $124,668.89, and Barley was close behind with $122,050.
Money isn't everything
But that financial advantage wasn't enough to overcome Higgs. Barley was eliminated after the second ballot, and Norton lost to Higgs on the third.
Barley ended with a surplus of $12.01 and Norton had $97 left over. Norton's disclosure form shows he donated the $97 to Positive Recreation Opportunities for Kids, a charity run by the City of Saint John that funds activities for low-income children.
The total amounts raised by the other candidates were: former MP Mike Allen, $43,990.10; former MP and MLA Jean Dube, $14,874.30; MLA Brian Macdonald, $76,373.15; and MLA Jake Stewart, $44,313.28.
Several donors gave money to more than one candidate:
- Andrew Oland, the CEO of Moosehead Breweries in Saint John, gave $500 each to Allen, Barley, and Macdonald, and $1,000 to Higgs.
- J.D. Irving Ltd., the province's largest forestry company, donated $3,000 each to Barley, Higgs and Norton. J.K. Irving, who ran JDI for years, gave Macdonald a personal donation of $1,000.
- John Irving, J.K. Irving's nephew, who runs Commercial Properties and other companies and is a director of Irving Oil, gave $2,000 to Higgs and $500 to Norton.
- The Moncton law firm of former Liberal cabinet minister Mike Murphy gave $2,000 to Barley, $300 to Dube, $200 to Macdonald, and $500 to Norton.
Other donations of interest:
- Higgs donated $150 to Macdonald's campaign, but if he was looking for his fellow MLA's support, it didn't work: after Macdonald was eliminated on the first ballot, he backed Barley on the second and Norton on the third.
- Former PC leader and premier Bernard Lord donated to only one candidate. He gave Barley $1,000.
- The late surgeon and former PC MLA Jim Parrott donated $1,500 to Stewart's campaign. Parrott endorsed Stewart and had planned to officially nominate him at the convention but died less than three weeks before the vote.
- Macdonald's donor list reflects his experience working in Ottawa. His donors included former federal Conservative cabinet ministers Peter MacKay, whom Macdonald worked for, and Erin O'Toole, who is now running for the federal party leadership. Macdonald also had a large number of donations from the Toronto and Ottawa areas.
- Norton received donations from two other well-known New Brunswick businesspeople. Saint John-born Richard Currie, a former president of George Weston Ltd. and former chair of BCE Inc., gave him $3,000. Scott McCain, part of the McCain family and the CEO of the Saint John Sea Dogs, donated $4,000.