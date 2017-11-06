Months after a parish administrator was sent to prison for fraud, the Moncton Archdiocese is still trying to recoup the stolen money, alleging the former bookkeeper and his partner used the church's funds to renovate their house.

Paul Meunier-Collins, 60, is serving two years in prison, after he admitted coming up with an elaborate scheme to defraud Saint Augustine's parish of thousands of dollars.

The Archdiocese of Moncton is suing the former bookkeeper for the amount stolen — more than $165,000 — plus punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, filed with the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton, the archdiocese threatened to go after Meunier-Collins' house if he was unable to pay back all the money.

But the Robinson Street property was sold in July, while Meunier-Collins was serving time, for $139,900, according to New Brunswick government property records, and the church still has not received money it is claiming.

Paul Meunier-Collins stole from St Augustine's for a period between 2003 and 2014. (Twitter)

A listing at the time described it as a three-bedroom with "a ton of charm and character."

John Clifford Collins, Meunier-Collins's husband, in a filed statement of defence, denied all the church's accusations.

The archdiocese is also suing him, alleging he knew his partner stole money from the church and never reported it.

The church is claiming the couple knowingly and willingly used the stolen money to purchase and renovate the house for their own use and enjoyment.

John Clifford Collins has denied this, and the two parties are still in talks.

Last April, a provincial court judge sent Meunier-Collins to prison for two years for actions he called "despicable." Meunier-Collins had pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud.

Court had heard how Meunier-Collins created fictitious expenses to transfer the church's money into his own account and deprived the parish of much needed funds.