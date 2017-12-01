Keeping children with behavioural problems out of class most of the week seems an act of desperation by schools that lack the resources and training to do much else, a psychologist and inclusion expert says.

Paul McDonnell, a retired child psychologist in Fredericton who specializes in autism spectrum disorder, said inclusion is about welcoming and integrating children into classrooms, despite their learning or behavioural challenges, including autism.

But New Brunswick has more to do to make this happen, he said.

'We need the training and we need the staff and we simply don't have that.' - Paul McDonnell, retired child psychologist

"A lot of teachers are experiencing difficulties," McDonnell said.

"And certainly in my private practice, we see kids who aren't able to stay in school because of their behaviour — that's because of aggressive behaviours."

At least two New Brunswick schools have sent students home for behaving aggressively, and then only allowed them back slowly, for about an hour a day in isolation. The schools won't discuss their treatment of the students, but it's allowed under provincial legislation, according to the Anglophone South district.

Although it's not a good solution, McDonnell said looks like a last resort for schools that lack proper space or staff, especially staff with the right training.

He said a new inclusion program started by the province should be helping frontline staff with ways to include students with autism.

Isolated students

Yet some students, like Melissa Jones's son Brayden, have still been forced this year into isolation because of behaviour issues.

Brayden, who attends Sunbury West School in Fredericton Junction, was suspended last year and is now being allowed back for one hour at a time three days a week, and only in a classroom by himself.

He is not allowed to ride a school bus or attend school activities, including sporting events.

McDonnell said he didn't know the specifics of the Sunbury West situation but said behaviour problems should be dealt with in the school and not by what amounts to banishing a student.

"It's not a creative way to deal with the problem," he said.

Tailor curriculum to child

Children have their own unique challenges, he said. Some students who have autism may need to be taught about social behaviour.

"We have to find a curriculum that meets that child's needs and it may be social skills," he said.

He said the Sunbury West case set off a number of alarm bells for him.

"We need the training and we need the staff and we simply don't have that," he said.