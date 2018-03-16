The St. George food bank and the area's multicultural association have teamed up to help the more than 100 Paturel workers affected by the lobster processing plant fire this month.

The March 1 fire "wasn't even out" before the St. George Multicultural Association began getting calls for assistance, said executive director Laurie Parris.

"We heard from people the same day," Parris said Friday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John." We were getting phone calls from people in shock.

"They were looking for someone they could talk it out to, because it's a very odd circumstance."

Parris contacted the St. George and Area Food Bank to come up with a plan to help workers facing sudden job loss manage in the interim.

"Our first and obvious thought is how are they going to continue with their daily lives," said food bank co-ordinator Sarah Norman. "These families are used to a steady stream of income, and we know living our daily lives comes with a steady stream of bills.

"That was number one, let's get some food in their bellies so they can think things through more clearly. And two, how are we going to keep them afloat until new employment is found."

Remnants of the lobster processing plant on Deer Island that was destroyed in a fire March 1. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The two groups set up a Paturel relief fund, care of the food bank, and put the word out on social media.

There was an immediate response, with over $2,000 raised in a matter of days.

"We tried to not make it complicated, and just be able to respond to people very quickly," Parris said.

Neighbours of the workers also stepped up, leaving a less desperate need for food orders.

"We were kind of in the wings waiting with the food response ready to go, but that wasn't our immediate need because our community responds so well to each other, to hold each other up," said Norman.

"If you know of any families, or a friend of any of these families, reach out to them personally. Ask them what they need."

22 foreign workers employed

The company's 22 foreign workers carried Paturel-specific work permits. As part of the response, the multicultural association assisted them with paperwork and immigration questions.

The company also worked with the two levels of government to ensure the workers were cared for. All of them have since found additional employment.

"The company was in shock as well," Norman said. "This was a big loss to happen so quickly.

"This was a full-scale disaster for them, so I'm extremely impressed with the amount of response we've seen from officials."

EI claims fast-tracked

Paturel worked with federal and provincial officials to expedite employment insurance claims and assist the temporary foreign workers.

Norman said even though the EI process was fast-tracked, the need hasn't gone away.

"These families have had weeks with no income, and while new employment is being found, there will be some catchup work that needs to be done," she said.

"There's bills I'm sure that have been missed and will need to be paid still."

According to the company, 40 people went back to work immediately at another operation on Deer Island to avoid any interruption in business. Another 20 people will be back at work on May 1, and there's a chance of adding another 15 to 20 in the summer.

Paturel is planning to rebuild, but there is no commitment yet to rebuild on Deer Island.