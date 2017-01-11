A family doctor in Saint John is hoping New Brunswick will follow in the footsteps of other provinces in adopting an online portal to allow patients access to their medical test results.

Pilot projects to test a patient portal were conducted throughout 2016 in Alberta, and it will now move ahead to allow patients provincewide the same access.

Nova Scotia plans to go online with a patient portal midway through 2017, and Saskatchewan ran a six-month trial last year for 1,200 residents.

Dr. Mike Simon believes allowing patients this kind of access to information like cholesterol readings and blood tests is helpful for a number of reasons.

A 'life coach on your shoulder'

"I tell you your cholesterol's high — you hear it once, twice a year," he said. "You go home and take the kids to school and all that kind of stuff. It's not there all the time. [When] the patient sees all of these things, they're sucked into the treatment plan. They're actually part of the process to keep themselves healthy."

Simon said being able to see your test results is like having a life coach on your shoulder, but he does acknowledge there are challenges to providing this kind of patient access.

"When I mentioned this topic to my secretary, her eyes just went wide and she said, 'I'm going to get so many phone calls of panicking people!', because they get a [blood test] back and see that their mean corpuscular hemoglobin is 0.1 per cent too low or too high," he said.

"They're going to go to Dr. Google and look at the worst case scenario and say, 'Hey, I have blood cancer!'"

A learning curve is to be expected, said Simon, and doctors will need to educate their patients.

Simon said a big worry is how health data will be protected.

"How easy will it be to hack? We protect health-care data so tightly in our offices," Simon said.

Canada Health Infoway, a not-for-profit agency funded by the federal government, has committed $22.4 million to Alberta Health to support that province's personal health portal project since 2011.

The agency's vice-president of consumer health said security is at the forefront of the health information launch.

Shelagh Maloney said audit tracking has now become highly sophisticated, providing for more personal information protection than having everything on paper.

"But people have to be diligent and they have to be very careful in terms of who they provide access to," Maloney said. "It's like online banking."