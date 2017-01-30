The Saint John business community is mourning the loss of former developer Pat Rocca.

Rocca, who was in his early-70s, died in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday night.

The Saint John Region Chamber offered "sincere condolences" to Rocca's family and friends through posts on social media Monday.

Rocca was "very, very important" to Saint John for about two decades before he left for Ontario in the late 1980s, said Pat Darrah, the former head of the Saint John Construction Association.

Rocca was behind numerous landmark developments in the city, including Market Square on the waterfront.

"He put that together and it's made a difference in the sense of who were are," said Darrah.

"And he was a nice guy to boot."

Other developments Rocca was involved in that changed the face of the city include the Canada Games Aquatic Centre, the Saint John Regional Hospital, Brunswick Square Shopping Centre, McAllister Place mall, Prince Edward Square mall, Place 400, and Hilyard Place.

He also served as chairman of the former Saint John Board of Trade from 1976-77.

"He will be deeply missed," the Chamber's statement said.

Rocca lived in Burlington, Ont., near Hamilton.

RGL Enterprises (Rocca Group Ltd.) enjoyed more than a quarter-century of growth in construction and real estate development in Atlantic Canada, according to his daughters, Cathy and Tanya Rocca, who have followed in his footsteps with Rocca Sisters & Associates in Burlington.

"RGL had planned, leased and managed more property than any other developer in Atlantic Canada. stretching across commercial, industrial and residential projects," and Rocca became known as "The King of the Malls," their website states.