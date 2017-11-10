The Passamaquoddy people of New Brunswick will be able to hunt moose this month, under a special agreement with the provincial government announced on Friday.

"In the spirit of peace and friendship, and in keeping with the existing relationship between the Passamaquoddy and the Crown, we are facilitating this moose hunt," said Roger Melanson, the minister responsible for aboriginal affairs, said in a statement.

The Passamaquoddy have long been denied First Nation status and treaty rights by the Canadian government, despite repeated attempts, but they were signatories to the Peace and Friendship Treaties in New Brunswick.

Melanson and Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet signed a moose harvest agreement with Passamaquoddy Chief Sakom Hugh Akagi and the Peskotomuhkati Nation at Skutik, which began formal negotiations with the federal government in July.

The agreement allows for up to seven moose to be killed in wildlife management zones 15 and 20 by Nov. 30.

"We will exercise this treaty right respectful of the best principles of conservation in preserving a healthy moose population throughout our territory," the chief said in the government release.

"We welcome the opportunity to exercise our traditional rights and responsibilities, which are so critical to our continued experience as a people."

A record 3,801 moose were killed during the regular New Brunswick hunt Sept. 26 to Sept. 30 — 366 more than last year, according to the Department of Energy and Resource Development's preliminary figures.

More than 60,000 people applied for the 4,635 licences available.

This year marked the fourth year the province had a five-day moose hunt. Before 2014, the season was three days long.

Information about the Passamaquoddy harvest will be shared with the government to help inform population models.

The Passamaquoddy also have two reserves on the Maine side of the border and are recognized as Indigeneous Peoples by the United States government.