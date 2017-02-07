Some Shediac-area business owners are worried the provincial government's admission that the public was misinformed about the bacteria levels at Parlee Beach last summer will keep people away and hurt their bottom line.

Environment Minister Serge Rousselle announced Monday there were three weeks when the water quality at the province's most popular beach should have been rated poor, but wasn't because of a miscalculation, putting beachgoers at risk for illness and disease.

"All of a sudden the water is contaminated, it's not safe or whatever, people are going to say, 'Well we're going to go somewhere else, another beach in the States, or in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.' — we're losing all these people," said Sébastien Richard, a chef at Auberge Gabrièle Hotel and Restaurant.

Sébastien Richard, a chef at Auberge Gabrièle Hotel and Restaurant, says the beach season is very important to many local businesses. (Jill English/CBC)

Many local businesses rely on the seasonal influx of tourists Parlee Beach normally attracts, so much so that many of them don't even open outside beach season, said Richard, who lives in Memramcook.

"It's eight weeks of hard-core business," he said. "There's people in and out every day all day long. It doesn't stop. If you take even a quarter of that, it's a quarter of sales that are gone for the year."

Down the street at Hotel Shediac, which is open year-round, general manager Michelle Boudreau isn't quite as worried.

"It does make me a little nervous, but you know people have been coming to Shediac for 60 years now," she said. "It's a habit too, so if they vacation, they vacation in Shediac."

Boudreau, who grew up in nearby Cap-Pelé, also pointed out, "there are things to do here, other than the beach."

Still, as a tourist she would probably be concerned, she admits.

"We've got smart people working for this province so I'm confident they'll find a solution."

Many Shediac businesses are boarded up for the winter and only open in the summer, when Parlee Beach attracts thousands of tourists. (Jill English/CBC)

The Town of Shediac also stressed in an email to CBC News on Tuesday that the water quality issue falls under provincial jurisdiction, not municipal.

"The Town of Shediac is leaving it up to the province to rectify the situation," wrote general manager Gilles Belleau.

"We are confident the Department [of Environment] will make the necessary corrections for the future of Parlee Beach.

"Our position will bring nothing new to this matter, and that's why we wish to refrain from making any comments and let the province do its work."

Improvements coming

The government plans to update the water quality testing and rating system by June, after a series of reports by CBC News pointed out the fecal bacteria levels at Parlee were high enough to pose a health risk to children and the elderly on 45 days last summer, but beachgoers were only informed the water quality was poor on 28 days.

Officials from three departments — Environment, Health and Tourism, Heritage and Culture — are looking for ways to improve the current monitoring and public notification systems, Rousselle said.

They are also collaborating with academic and private-sector experts to identify the sources of contamination.

Under the current system, three water samples are taken at the beginning of each week and the worst result is used to determine the water quality rating.

But "last summer, for one reason or another, the [Tourism Department] used an average of the three" tests, Rousselle said.

​"There was effectively a mistake done," he said.