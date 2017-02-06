The New Brunswick government will update the water quality testing and rating system by beach season after a "breakage" in the system at Parlee Beach last summer came to light, Environment Minister Serge Rousselle announced Monday.

Rouselle admitted there were days last summer when the water quality at the province's most popular beach should have been rated poor, and it wasn't.

The rating mistakes came about because bacteria level results for three tests in the Shediac Bay watershed were averaged out in error, instead of the worst one being used, Rousselle said.

​"There was a mistake done," said Rousselle. "Somebody by mistake changed the system."

The announcement comes after a series of reports by CBC News about discrepancies on 17 days between water quality lab test results for Parlee Beach and the public ratings posted by park staff.

Tourism Department documents, obtained by local residents through right-to-information requests, showed the fecal bacteria levels at Parlee were high enough to pose a health risk to children and the elderly on 45 days last summer, but beachgoers were only informed the water quality was poor on 28 days.

Rousselle credited the media reports with flagging the problem and prompting the review that discovered the incorrect averaging system had been used.

"The process didn't change," he said. "It just happened that the last summer for one reason or another the team didn't follow exactly what was done the previous years.

"There has been a breakage in the process and it wasn't followed the way it was intended for."

Officials from three departments — Environment, Health and Tourism, Heritage and Culture — are reviewing how to improve the current system, which dates back to 2001.

The water quality ratings posted at Parlee Beach are assigned by park staff employed by the Tourism Department, not by staff with the Department of Health. (Radio-Canada)

"Your government understands that water quality in the Shediac Bay watershed is an area of concern," Rousselle said in a statement.

"We are listening and taking action to ensure the health and safety of New Brunswickers. We want residents and visitors to be able to enjoy Parlee Beach now and for years to come."

The review will also look for ways to improve communication with the public about water quality results, including the possibility of posting results online and increasing on-site signage, the statement said.

In addition, the government is collaborating with academic and private-sector experts to identify sources of contamination throughout the watershed, and a project manager has been hired by the government to oversee these initiatives.

Last month, Health Minister Victor Boudreau disputed the 17-day discrepancy and said park staff followed the guidelines set out by the province.

But he announced the government had created a multi-department committee to review water-quality guidelines and come up with recommendations in time for the next tourism season.

The guidelines allow Parlee Beach to remain open when its E. coli and fecal bacteria levels would close it to swimmers under tougher federal guidelines.

New Brunswick came up with its own standards for determining what levels of fecal bacteria — human and animal waste — should merit good, fair or poor ratings.