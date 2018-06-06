Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisory lifted at Parlee Beach

Operations back to normal, according to Department of Tourism

CBC News ·
Since last Thursday, the province had warned visitors at Parlee Beach not to drink the tap water. (Radio-Canada)

A boil water advisory in place since last Thursday at Parlee Beach has been lifted.

The advisory was the result of employees watering the lawn after turning off a switch that keeps the water free of coliform bacteria.

Signs at the park, which has a restaurant, advised visitors not to drink the water.

The advisory was lifted Tuesday afternoon, said Jennifer Vienneau, a spokesperson for the Department of Tourism.

Vienneau said the park passed two water tests done after June 1 and operations have returned to normal. 

The boil water advisory coincided with the first two hot days of the beach season.

With files from Gabrielle Fahmy

