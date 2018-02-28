March is moving month for hundreds of motorists in Saint John's uptown.

Starting next week a section of Brunswick Square's parking garage will be closed for renovations that are expected to extend through to the end of October.

Up to 300 monthly parkers will be affected by the closure. However, the garage will remain open for hourly parking.

CBC spoke to several people heading for their cars after work on Tuesday, where accounts varied as to how and when they were informed of the disruption.

'There's a lot of movement, a lot of momentum, a lot of change.' - Ian MacKinnon , commissioner for Saint John Transit and Parking.

Some drivers only learned they would have to leave Monday, while people like Rose Johnston, have known for several days.

She was told a spot had been arranged for her at the Peel Plaza parking garage on Carleton Street.

"There's one girl and I in my office who are monthly parkers," she said. "And we both got the email probably two weeks ago. It said March the 2nd, hand in your card, you can get the new card for Peel [Plaza]."

Taking chances elsewhere

Johnston, who has parked at Brunswick Square for the past 13 years, decided to cancel her pass altogether.

In the past, Johnston said she has been forced out by repairs to the aging garage, and will now take her chances somewhere else.

Lucky for her, she should have no trouble finding a new parking spot.

J.D. Irving Ltd. recently opened a new parking garage on Elliott Row for its employees, creating 500 vacant spots across 16 uptown lots.

"There's a lot of movement, a lot of momentum, a lot of change," said Ian MacKinnon, commissioner for Saint John Transit and Parking.

Brunswick Square parking garage set to close for renovations0:30

The parking commission itself lost 380 monthly customers in several lots when the gate opened on the JDI garage.

MacKinnon said 125 of those cars were parked at Peel Plaza, the commission's flagship garage.

But weeks after those commuters moved their cars out, 140 parkers from Brunswick Square are slated to move in Thursday, taking over all remaining spots allotted for monthly parking.

MacKinnon said there have also been "numerous" individual inquiries about space in other commission lots since news of the Brunswick Square renovations.

About 300 monthly parkers have been asked to leave Brunswick Square's parking garage to allow renovations over the next nine months. (CBC)

Another change for the city's parking scene will occur when Irving Oil opens its new planned parking garage on King Street East.

The facility is intended to complement the new Irving home office building now under construction near King's Square.

Many of those office workers are also scattered across numerous parking lots in the city centre.

"Those parkers from Irving Oil are not with the Saint John Parking Commission but certainly they park in garages in the uptown area," said MacKinnon.

"There will be a capacity of about 350 that will become free. So it will indirectly have impact on us."