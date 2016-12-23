A woman in her mid-thirties is in custody after she attempted to rob a bartender at a motel on Saint John's East Side.

The call came in from the Park Plaza Motel at 607 Rothesay Avenue just before midnight.

The bartender was counting her cash at the end of her shift when a woman came into the bar. She confronted the bartender and a struggle ensued.

The woman managed to grab some cash. Then, she ran across Rothesay Avenue in the direction of Simpson Drive.

The freshly-fallen snow allowed police to follow the robbery suspect's footsteps for a fairly lengthy distance.

After the foot pursuit, she was located outside and the cash was recovered.

The suspect is being held for a court appearance at a later date.