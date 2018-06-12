New park planned for south of Bishop Drive in Fredericton

The City of Fredericton plans to create a new park south of Bishop Drive, but first it wants the public's opinion on how the park should look.

City staff and Trace Planning and Design have been working on a plan for the 22 acres, or almost nine hectares, of forested land the city owns near the area of Lian Street and Valcour Drive.

Coun. Stephen Chase said this is something his Ward 9 constituents have been asking for. According to Chase, about 3,000 people live in the area, and the number is expected to rise.

"It's very exciting that we now have an opportunity to show to the area residents a conceptual plan that might embody the kind of park they've been asking for," said Chase.

The park could contain biking, skiing and walking trails. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Chase said the unique terrain makes for some interesting opportunities.

"There are rock outcrops, there are trails, there is some wetland … there are some cliffs," Chase said. "It's one that will really captivate the imagination of people as to what we can do with it."​

Plan so far

The conceptual plan includes trails for bikes, walking and skiing. There's also an open area, where the ground forms a bit of a natural amphitheatre, and there are plans for a playground.

The land also has room for a potential school and pool, which the city is looking into now.

"We're quite a ways away from taking that kind of decision, but the important thing is that here is a piece of land in an area that really could be the locale for a regional service of that nature, both school and pool," Chase said.

Staff drawing up the plans are taking a potential school and pool into account as they make the park plans, he said.

Stephen Chase says that with the growing number of people living in the area, it is badly in need of a neighbourhood park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

But none of the plans are set, and Chase is asking what people in the area want.

"It will give them an opportunity to formulate ideas. Before they know it's a nice piece of green space … but there's nothing like having a plan to further conceptualize what we can do."

The city is holding a public meeting at Holy Family Parish Church on Hanwell Road at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss these plans.

Chase hopes work could start on the park in the 2019 fiscal year.