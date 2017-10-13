Parents of students going to the "state-of-the-art" Seaside Park Elementary School say they're raising funds for a playground – which wasn't built at the same time as the $20 million building.

Charlene Thompson, a parent and head of the committee tasked with the project, said the province and district have spent a lot of money on the school but a playground is needed because children are playing in a driveway alongside buses.

"The parents would like the children away from this area," Thompson said Thursday.

No long-term solution in place

Students are not allowed outside unsupervised, but with more than 400 students filing in and out of the building every day, Thompson said this play area isn't a long-term solution.

Thompson said teachers will escort children across the street to the soft ground and play sets of Seaside Park, but the street they cross is busy and cars often speed around its tight corner.

"Long term, we don't want them playing in the drive through," said Keith Melvin, whose son just entered kindergarten. "It's not ideal, right?"

"I'd prefer them not having to go across the street, although I'm sure they're doing it safely."

Money already allocated for project

Melvin also sits on the committee trying to bring a playground to Seaside Park Elementary. He said together the district and the province allocated $80,000 for a new play set but the committee has asked the district to hold off on construction because that amount of money will not buy much equipment.

Seaside Park Elementary School, which faces the park it's named after, was opened this September after three schools amalgamated. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"Playground equipment is very expensive," wrote Zoë Watson, superintendent of Anglophone South School District in an email late Thursday evening. "Some schools work through the process in phases."

Knew playground wasn't included

Given the price of the new school, Melvin said he was surprised a top-of-the-line play set wasn't included. However he said parents were aware of that from the beginning.

"Look, it is what it is," he said. "When we did realize very early it was the amount it was, we said, 'look, we really should try to do more and give these kids something they deserve.'"

According to Melvin and Thompson, it's standard protocol for parent associations to be responsible for a playground's construction.

"They gave us more than expected," Thompson said of the $80,000 allotted. "We expected it to be much less."

Moving one of the playgrounds from three schools that amalgamated into Seaside Park Elementary School also wasn't an option.

"It wouldn't be structurally sound once they dug them up, and they aren't wheelchair accessible," Thompson said.

Charlene Thompson, a parent and head of the committee tasked with the project, said it is typically the responsibility of parents' associations to raise money for new playgrounds. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The new playground the committee wants costs approximately $250,000 and the parents hope installation begins before summer vacation.

"We're hoping, between all of that, we can bring together $250,000 in the next six months," Melvin said.

Looking to other organizations for help

With the $80,000 still committed by the district, the parents are petitioning other organizations, like Saint John Common Council, to help reach their goal.

They also plan to raise funds themselves and are currently in the middle of a contest that will funnel another $50,000 towards the project if they win.

The plan is to build the play set approximately where Havelock School – which is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the month – is now.