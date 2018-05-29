'#systemCRITICAL': Paramedics protest staffing shortage

About 40 paramedics and emergency dispatch personnel gathered in Fredericton on Tuesday morning to protest what they describe as a "critical" staffing shortage.

The members of CUPE Local 4848 contend the provincial government and Ambulance New Brunswick aren't doing enough to address recruitment and retention problems.

"We can't seem to keep medics, because they can't get full-time jobs, the money's not that great, so today we're asking for the public's help," president Greg McConaghy told reporters as union members marched from the Fredericton Inn to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital chanting and carrying signs that read, #systemCRITICAL.

Paramedics were also expected to gather in Saint John on Tuesday afternoon outside the Ambulance New Brunswick station on City Road.

McConaghy said about 150 jobs are being posted every eight weeks that aren't getting filled.

As part of a lawsuit settlement in December 2017, the province and Ambulance NB were ordered, and agreed, to provide New Brunswickers from both linguistic communities service in the language of their choice.

It's going to come to a crash, it really is. - Greg McConaghy, CUPE Local 4848

That meant approximately every second hiring had to be bilingual. But because there aren't nearly enough bilingual paramedics applying, unilingual ones are being hired on eight-week contracts.

That has resulted in higher wait times in many regions and some communities, such as Nackawic, Harvey and McAdam going uncovered on a daily basis, despite the overtime expected of existing staff, he said.

Burn-out

CUPE Local 4848 president Greg McConaghy says paramedics can't get vacation time and the burnout rate is high. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Last year, overtime expenses totalled nearly $8 million — an average of 250 hours for each of the approximately 1,000 medics, who are feeling the strain of keeping the system running.

"It's crazy," said McConaghy.

"And the medics, to tell you the truth, we're getting burned out.

"It's going to come to a crash, it really is. … It's horrific."

Department of Health and Ambulance New Brunswick officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The paramedics marched from the Fredericton Inn on Regent Street to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Priestman Street on Tuesday morning. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The government wants the Court of Queen's Bench to resolve whether Ambulance New Brunswick should weaken its requirement for bilingual paramedics in areas of the province where there's less demand for second-language service.

A labour arbitrator ordered it to do so in April.

But last year, a Court of Queen's Bench judge issued an order that implies it cannot.

McConaghy believes some of the incentives the province used to offer to paramedics, such as bursaries for students and tax credits for those who remained in New Brunswick to work, should be reinstated.

"I've been to government time and time again, I've dealt with the minister of health, time and time again," he said. "All they do is they push us off.

"Our system is critical. Our system is failing."