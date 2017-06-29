Tickets issued to panhandlers on Fredericton streets decreased drastically in the last 21 months.

Fredericton police issued 32 tickets for panhandling during that time, compared to 105 tickets issued in the previous 22 months.

That's good news for those working closely with people who make their living on city streets.

"To me [those numbers] say hope," said Warren Maddox, executive director of the Fredericton Homeless Shelters. "That there is maybe better communication, better understanding. Maybe there is less apathy, which are all great."

Warren Maddox, the executive director of the Fredericton Homeless Shelters, said he doesn't begrudge police officers who do, on occasion, write tickets to those causing a disturbance. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

A Right to Information Request filed by CBC News with the Fredericton Police Force shows 32 tickets were issued to panhandlers between October 1, 2015 and June 16, 2017.

Of those, seven were warnings and 25 were prosecution tickets, which come with a fine of $140.

A previous request showed a total of 98 prosecution tickets and seven warning tickets to people begging or loitering in the city.

"I think for the people on the street, they understand that there is sort of this unspoken line that they shouldn't cross or there will be consequences," said Maddox. "But it shows that perhaps police are also showing restraint."

That restraint is key according to Maddox who said he doesn't begrudge police officers who do, on occasion, write tickets to those causing a disturbance.

"They need to have that tool in their toolkit," said Maddox. "Whether they use it or not is another matter. You don't drive finishing nails with a sledgehammer. Having the tool doesn't mean you use it all the time."

Not just a homeless issue

There is no correlation between the decline in tickets and the amount of homeless in the city.

Not all who panhandle are homeless but may just need money to keep a roof over their head, or to pay the grocery bills, said the director of the Fredericton shelters. (Megan Goddard/CBC)

All of Fredericton's shelters have been at capacity for well over a year now, and many of those who are out asking for money are not homeless, said Maddox.

"In a lot of cases, these people are just trying to keep a roof over their head, to get some groceries, and to live and survive," said Maddox.

The Fredericton Police Force was asked for comment on this story but did not respond to CBC News before publication time.