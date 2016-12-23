Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on weekends this year, creating some added confusion about paid time off.

Both days are paid public holidays in New Brunswick, under the provincial Employment Standards Act.

In order to qualify for a paid public holiday, a person must have been employed by their employer for at least 90 days.

The employee must have worked his or her scheduled day before and after the holiday, and must report to work if he or she has agreed to work on the public holiday — "unless good reasons not to do so are provided," according to a statement issued by Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

Those who qualify are entitled to a regular day's pay, and if they work on the holiday, they also must receive time-and-a-half of their regular pay for each hour worked on the holiday, the statement said.

When the holiday falls on a non-working day or during an employee's vacation, the employee who qualifies must receive another working day off with pay in lieu of the holiday, or if the employee agrees, a regular day's pay for that day, said employment standards officer Chantal Robichaud.

Boxing Day is not a paid public holiday, but rather a prescribed day of rest under the Days of Rest Act, which is administered by the Department of Environment and Local Government.

Retail businesses are not permitted to be open on a prescribed day of rest, unless specifically exempted under the act.

"It is important for employees and employers to understand their rights and responsibilities around public holiday pay," Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Donald Arseneault said in a statement.