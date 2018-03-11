The Pabineau First Nation is expanding its economic growth with a venture that band councillor Terry Richardson says will be a win-win for the community and city of Bathurst, N.B.

The community has purchased 64 acres of land on Vanier Boulevard, across from the Atlantic Host hotel, with plans to build a gas station and a Mi'kmaq cultural centre to start.

Richardson said snowmobilers travelling to Bathurst to take advantage of northern New Brunswick's abundant snowfall and groomed trails will have access to fuel right off the trail system in what is known as the snowmobile capital.

It will also provide a location for them to park their trucks and trailers to offload their machines before hitting the trails.

Richardson said that was part of Chief David Peter-Paul's presentation to Bathurst city council March 5.

"They were asking us when our development was going to be happening," he said adding. "Our relationship with the city of Bathurst is very strong."

Needed business

Richardson said the presentation was well received by those in attendance.

The location will also offer a fuel stop for highway traffic travelling north on Route 11 at a busy exit.

Atlantic Host owner Keith DeGrace said he's excited this is going to happen.

"On our corner here, on the major exits going into the city, it's going to create more interest for the businesses," he said. "It's wonderful, we're very happy to see it."

DeGrace began marketing to the winter sport many years ago as a way to fill the hotel on the weekends. The trail system runs right behind the hotel, providing sledders easy access to it in a convenient location.

"That means we are a popular destination to get on the trail system. We named it way back in the 1980s as white gold."

A new business development by the Pabineau First Nation will help snowmobilers and local businesses. (Pat Martel/CBC)

DeGrace said they do run into occasions when the parking lot is full and it's difficult for the local snowmobilers to get on the trails unless they live close to the system.

"It would be nice to have more additional parking for the local people and a lot of people coming into town," DeGrace said.

Richardson said while the city is hopeful the band can get things up and running for the next winter season, he said it will depend on a number of things.

Pabineau, with a population of 320, is located just outside Bathurst and operates other businesses that include a seafood restaurant and gas station on the reserve.