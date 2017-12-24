An overnight fire has destroyed a landmark building on the waterfront in Perth-Andover displacing seven to eight tenants and destroying a local business early Christmas Eve.

The building housed McPhail insurance on the ground floor. The fire destroyed that area, and the back and second floor, according to a statement from the Red Cross.

Firefighters from Perth-Andover and at least five other neighbouring communities were called to fight the fire around 4 a.m.

All the tenants were able to find a place to stay with friends or relatives in the community.



The Red Cross is offering assistance in the form of clothing, food or emergency lodging through the holiday weekend.