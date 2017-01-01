Bathurst and nearby municipalities joined forces for the first time in 2016 to promote tourism in the Chaleur region, and now they want to put that collaborative spirit into economic development.

A new Bathurst mayor and council have already brought change and a new outlook to the city. Next, says Mayor Paolo Fongemie, are plans to promote growth not just in the city but across the Chaleur region as well.

Describing Bathurst council as passionate and engaged, Fongemie said members were looking to put their own stamp on change.

"One of the biggest changes was to have more of a regional approach with the other municipalities," he said. "And, I guess in a short period of time we have achieved that by creating a regional tourism office."

The tourism office is being launched this week, the first of many projects that municipalities, towns, villages and local service districts will work on together to help the region as a whole, the mayor said.

Involvement needed

Looking back on how the co-operation came about, Fongemie said a breakfast meeting was organized not long after the municipal elections last May.

He told everyone at the table that Bathurst wasn't big enough to take all the responsibility and needed the other municipalities to be involved.

"What's good for the other municipalities in economic development or projects will be good for Bathurst and vice versa, so we've got to start working together and take ownership ourselves."

Everyone agreed.

"It's a brand new era for the Chaleur region," Fongemie said.

The next plan is to create a regional economic development office after Bathurst dissolves its own.

"We're going to take the lead on this in 2017 and we're going to fund it through our budget for the whole region," he said. "Hopefully, in 2018 that new service will be under the regional service commission.

"As leaders of our region ... we want our regional service commission to be a model in the province. And I think by working together — it's totally new for us to be working together — in concrete ways we are seeing concrete results."

Fongemie also said council will be investing money into the city's aging infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks.

"People are looking at things in two scopes — things that are close to them, the streets, the sidewalks, snow removal — and we're investing a lot more money in the coming year in that regard."

Residents also want good recreation centres and parks, and council plans to invest $100,000 at the Youghall Beach Park, a popular attraction for locals and tourists.

The city was also able to create a reserve fund to enable future reinvestment in the city. One of those projects is a convention centre, something Fongemie said the city and region need.

Study for centre

A feasibility study will be done with money from the reserve fund to see if it having a centre for 400 to 500 people is possible, the mayor said.

Work will also be done on a strategy to improve the local economy by focusing on the city's entrepreneurial spirit and attracting young professionals and families to stay in the region or relocate there.

"There are two levels of what the citizens expect from us, things that they can touch and also the economic scale."

One issue that will be addressed is the Halloween bylaw that many in the city, especially the new mayor and council, were unaware even existed.

The bylaw prevents anyone over 14 years old from trick-or-treating and requires younger children to be finished by 7 p.m.

Fongemie said there will be a forum to discuss the bylaw, and it will include teenagers.

"Everybody was passing a judgment on the kids and I feel that's very unfortunate," he said. "We're going to have a good debate and the kids will have the forum to express their views."