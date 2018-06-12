Outdoor swimming in Moncton not an option this summer

With two city pools out of commission, there will be no outdoor swimming in Moncton this summer.

Construction is set to begin this summer to replace the East End Pool and to build a new Centennial Beach at Centennial Park.

Despite the fact that both facilities are closed, there are other options for swimmers.

Jocelyn Cohoon, director of recreation and leisure for the City of Moncton, said city council set aside money in this year's budget to ensure Moncton residents could access the pools at Saint Patrick's Family Centre, the YMCA and the CEPS at L'Universite de Moncton.

"We will be offering two dollar swims that are subsidized by the city for the summer of 2018 for citizens," Cohoon said.

East end pool long overdue

People in the east end have been waiting eagerly for a new pool.

The pool located at the Moncton East Youth Center has been closed since 2013. Pikey French is the group's executive director.

"I can't stress how important it is. They've already lost a whole generation of kids playing around the last five years," French said.

A concept picture of the new Centennial Beach project, which will have a beach-like facility and a building housing washrooms, change rooms. and showers. It's due to open in the summer of 2019. (City of Moncton)

The project has been delayed several times.

In November 2017, city council was told the project was delayed again and was $1 million over budget. The budget now stands at $2.1 million.

Cohoon said tenders on the project closed last week and the city is now waiting for a decision on a funding application that would allow it to complete the project.

Once the funding is in place, city staff will bring a recommendation to council to award the tender.

Pikey French says she'll "remain optimistic" everything goes as planned.

The completion date for the pool is June of 2019.

Jocelyn Cohoon is the director of recreation and leisure for the city of Moncton. She says people will be able to swim at three indoor pools for a reduced rate this summer. (Courtesy of Jocelyn Cohoon)

Cohoon says the new Centennial Beach project, which will include a beach-type facility, a pool and a building which will include washrooms, change rooms, and showers, is on a similar time line to the east end pool.

The city is also waiting for provincial funding for the $5.3 million project, which is expected to open in 2019.

"Once we hear from the province we are ready to go full speed ahead with both of the projects," said Cohoon.

People who choose one of the $2 indoor swims can check online schedules for more details.

Cohoon also said splash pads in the city will open June 23.