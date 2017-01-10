The Tale of Two Shinnys is unfolding in Fredericton this winter: one outdoor ice rink has had its opening delayed repeatedly and the other has become too crowded.

That's left some Fredericton area skaters frustrated with the lack of operational outdoor rinks, despite near-perfect conditions.

Officers' Square, the city's largest seasonal ice surface, hasn't been flooded yet partly because officials held off for New Year's Eve celebrations and now because of the possibility of an upcoming thaw.

"We're still putting in the ice," said Wayne Knorr, communications coordinator. "But crews are going to wait a bit longer because it's supposed to get warmer for the next few days.

"And we didn't want (the ice) damaged or people to slip during New Year's."

Eugene Heuangsysayasith and 10 friends came to Officers' Square looking for an ice surface Tuesday night, but were disappointed to find the ice hadn't been installed yet. The group found the only open surface, Mitch Clark Park, much too crowded. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The city has plowed the area in preparation for flooding, but so far that has only left some local skaters feeling a little duped.

"I'm disappointed," said Eugene Heuangsysayasith, who showed up to Officers' Square with skates and 10 friends looking to skate on Tuesday evening. "I think it's kind of late, because it's getting close to midwinter. So hopefully it gets done soon."

Before coming to Officers' Square Heuangsysayasith and his friends tried skating at Mitch Clark Park, open in part due to its artificial cooling system.

But as one of the few outdoor rinks open anywhere in the area they found the surface much too crowded.

"A lot of people are on it," said Heuangsysayasith. "And you'll have the hockey players and some of the people who just want to skate for fun. I love hockey, I love to play hockey, but sometimes if you just want to go with friends to just skate for fun it's hard to put the two groups together."

Officers' Square in Fredericton's downtown is the largest skating rink when it has ice, but New Year's Eve festivities have delayed its installation. City officials are waiting for a potential thaw to pass before moving forward with the rink. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

New Maryland officials have been working throughout the week on their first rink of the season in the village's athletic park in hopes of having an ice surface ready for the weekend.

They plan on opening within a few days, but a forecast of rain and 8 C temperatures may delay any rink from opening in the area even further.