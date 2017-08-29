Some residents of Upper Kingsclear, who were dropped from the proposed York Rural Community, are now exploring the possibility of joining the Hanwell Rural Community.

The Ludford subdivision and Mazerolle Settlement were originally part of the York Rural Community project but were removed after stiff resistance from residents in those two areas.

The change brought down the estimated population of the York community to about 9,000 from more than 10,000.

Candice Dekleva, who spoke out against the York Rural Community, now wants residents to explore joining the nearby Hanwell Rural Community.

"Hanwell to me personifies community," Dekleva said.

She said many of her neighbours in the Ludford subdivision feel more connected to Hanwell than with the communities that would make up the York Rural Community.

"If you hang around at all, they have events going on all the time," said Dekleva.

"Although they're very close to the city, they still are trying to keep that close connection of community, and that's, I think, what a lot of us were missing from a York Rural Community."

Meeting with Hanwell

Dekleva said she will make a presentation to the rural community in September to try to sway councillors.

"We're going to work with local government hopefully, and present our tax base and our population, and hopefully what we can bring to the Hanwell Rural Community and hopefully help them see that having us as a part of their community would be an asset," said Dekleva.

Chris Melvin, the mayor of the Hanwell Rural Community, was diplomatic when asked whether the communities left out of the York Rural Community should join with Hanwell.

"It should be an interesting meeting … where council will have the opportunity to debate it and ultimately make a decision," he said.

Chris Melvin, the mayor of Hanwell, says any plan to annex communities would have to take into account the cost of extending services to them. (Shaun Waters/CBC News)

Melvin admitted the additional communities would add to the tax base but said it would have to be balanced with additional costs.

"Even though it would be an increase in revenue there would also have to be us looking at the increase in services that we may have to provide," Melvin said.

Fear of missing out

It's not just the connection Dekleva feels with Hanwell that is driving her interest in joining the rural community.

Although she wanted no part of the York Rural Community, Dekleva worries that if it goes ahead after a plebescite, her area will be left in a small unincorporated land mass between two incorporated communities.

She said she fears the province might simply attach her community to either Hanwell or York.

The Department of Local Government said if the York Rural Community is approved by voters, Ludford subdivision and Mazerolle Settlement would continue to operate as a much smaller Kingsclear local service district.

Dekleva's isn't the only opinion on local government in the area. She says some residents wish to join a potential Harvey Rural Community, while others don't want to join any rural community at all.

Dekleva will speak to Hanwell Rural Community council on Sept. 13.