A special ceremony was held in Oromocto Thursday where middle school students from Harold Peterson School laid poppies on the headstones of those who served in the military.

The service was part of the No Stone Left Alone program, which holds services across Canada to educate with middle school students about the sacrifices that Canadian military men, women and families have made while serving Canada.

Students from Harold Peterson Middle School laid poppies on veterans' headstones as part the No Stone Left Alone program that educates students in Grades 6 to 8. on the importance of Remembrance Day. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

It was the third time it was held in Oromocto at the St. Vincent de Paul and St. John Anglican Church cemeteries.

After a brief formal service, students walked among the headstones looking for the name they were given by their teacher. Once found, they placed their poppy on the headstone.

Harold Peterson Middle School students take part in the No Stone Left Alone program. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Students Nicholas Bennett and Riley Foster said the were laying their poppies on veteran's headstones to respect the soldiers that fought for them.

Danny Hone, a retired major from the Canadian Armed Forces, said students will write letters of reflection stating what it meant to them.

"A lot of them get posted on the website so people can read what it meant to their children," he said.

Hone said No Stone Left Alone is a good initiative they hope to expand next year into more areas in the province.