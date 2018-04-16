ABC Taxi takes over Oromocto's failed, lone cab service

Oromocto is getting a new cab service after Diamond Taxi closed down a few weeks ago.

Cedar Holdings Ltd., owned by ABC Taxi, has taken over the Oromocto area cab company following an emergency council meeting on Friday night. Council approved the taxi company's application to run the service.

"There's no service in Oromocto and people are looking for it," said Rabih Alam, co-owner of ABC, who started the application process about two weeks ago.

By Thursday, ABC will have eight cabs in town — three more than Diamond had. Some service has already started.

Diamond Taxi switched off its engines and took its cabs off the streets over the Easter weekend, leaving many people in the area without transportation.

The taxi company closed over the Easter weekend. (CBC)

Rob Pethick, the former owner of Diamond Taxi, has said he closed the cab service because of some business mistakes and problems dealing with the Canada Revenue Agency.

"That caught everybody off guard," said Robert Powell, the mayor of Oromocto.

"A lot of the seniors had it set up with Diamond [Taxi] because it's a small town and everybody knows everybody … that was all out the window."

The 15 employees who used to work at Diamond Taxi will also be transferred to the new Oromocto cab company, which will open up a new office at some point. The official start of the service is this Thursday.

Oromocto also had a town taxi service owned by Warren Developments Inc., which was destroyed by a fire in 2014.

Powell said when the garage was rebuilt, the taxi licences were put on hold and recently bought by ABC.

An automobile repair shop in Oromocto was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. 1:55

But Powell said a number of companies have been looking at starting up in the town, 21 kilometres southeast of Fredericton

"It seemed like the cab companies in Fredericton were already in motion because they were all jumping and trying to get the licences," said Powell.

A lack of taxi services

After the cab company shut down, the Oromocto mayor said some residents were struggling.

Cab companies were coming in from Fredericton to drive seniors to doctor appointments and filling prescriptions at drugstores in Fredericton, he said.

"The problem was some of them were charging them to come from Fredericton." he said. "Seniors on a strict budget, they weren't used to this."

Some drivers charged an $8 fee to come from Fredericton, plus the regular fare.

"There's not much we could do, at least we were getting cab service," he said.

Alam said staff are working out pricing details and maps for travel.