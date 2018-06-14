'Courage' educational centre opens in Oromocto First Nation

At the dedication ceremony for a new Oromocto High School campus for the Oromocto First Nation, some elders spoke through tears.

The Welamukotuk Kinapuwi Kehkitimo, or the Learning Center for Courage, is for members of the First Nation who are having trouble staying in school or who need just a few credits to graduate.

Students are taught the regular curriculum and can get credits for learning their language and traditions as well.

"Our community, we came from a really rough spot and kids were dropping out of school, kids weren't attending school, and I just wanted to do something for them," said Chief Shelley Sabattis.

"Something to call their own, a place of learning, where they can be themselves, be comfortable, build their spirit. Building your spirit is a very important part of this."

Keishon Sabattis, 18, is one of two students celebrated for graduating after being referred to the Courage centre a few weeks ago. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

On Thursday, a smudging ceremony was conducted by community elders.

Two students were also celebrated for graduating. One is 18-year-old Keishon Sabattis who was referred to the centre after running into disciplinary trouble at school.

"It was hard, I guess," he said. "It was really hard until I got here. I didn't know if I was going to make it at first."

The centre is an alternative site for Oromocto High School at Oromocto First Nation. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

At the centre, there are fewer distractions.

"It's more accepting, more encouraging I guess to be honest with you," Keishon said. "[You] get more help, more one-on-one action."

The challenges

Chief Sabattis said students don't feel totally comfortable in the public school system, partly because "no matter where you go you're going to come across racism," she said.

"I really don't like to use the word … I'm not saying that's it's everywhere but [the centre] is a place where you can pass by that stuff, and you can come and be yourself."

The centre has been open for almost eight weeks, but on Thursday the community got together for a smudging ceremony and celebration of two high school graduates. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Principal Jeff Holder said he wasn't sure if racism was any greater at Oromocto High School than other schools.

"We're moving in the right direction," he said. "But there is still work to be done in the school system."

Through the cracks

Standing at the podium, community elder Chuck Sewell spoke of the hardships he faced as a teenager.

"I was one of the students that fell through the cracks, we'll say," he said. "And for these young people to have a place like this is amazing. … These young people have a place where they don't get to hit maybe rock bottom. There's someone in the community. There's love here. There's a lot of care."

He said Chief Sabattis had dreamed of the centre for a long time, and getting it is a lesson to young people that "None of your dreams are impossible."

Elder Imelda Perley explains that the meaning of the smudge is to purify and reflect. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Keishon Sabattis said he identified with what Sewell said at the podium.

"Still now I'm basically like that, trying to find a way," he said. "I suppose that's why I've struggled so much in school. … Most of us don't have a way. We don't know what to do, or just anything, so that's what we do — fall, and hopefully we don't hit rock bottom."

He said that's why next year he will attend college to study social work in hopes of becoming a youth worker, he said.

"To help out people like me, kids like me," Keishon Sabattis said. "Make sure they don't do the wrong decision like I did."

The centre will be staffed by teacher David Wilson and two tutors who are members of Oromocto First Nation. One is 20-year-old Dymond Stevens, who said a prayer at the ceremony.

The name

Elder Imelda Perley explained the name of the centre. Kinap (pronounced GEE-nhup) means warrior, she said.

"It's not a warrior who fights war but the warrior who protects … their community, their nation and world.

"In order to give them the tools to be 'kinap,' they need their culture," Perley said. "They don't need to be told 'you'll never make it.' They need to be told 'you've already made it but you're going to do more.'"

Community elder Chuck Sewell smudged the building. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Kehkitimok (kah-ghee-DEE-muk) comes from the root word for to learn and to teach, she said.

"As soon as [Chief Sabattis] said who the students were, I said oh my goodness I want to give them courage," Perley said.

"They already have the courage because it took them courage to be able to start over and don't give up."