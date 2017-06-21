Oromocto First Nation invited people to join them for National Aboriginal Day on June 21, celebrating the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of its people with demonstrations, including ceremonial drumming and a smudging ceremony.

National Aboriginal Day, which will soon be officially renamed as National Indigenous Peoples Day, was announced in 1996 as a result of consultation and calls for such a day.

An elder-in-residence, Imelda Perley, travelled to several places across the province on Wednesday to share traditional Indigenous culture and traditions.

The ceremonial drum is used as a way to remember those who came before us and those who will come after us, Perley said.

Members from the Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre joined in the celebrations in Oromocto on Wednesday.

Young drummers from Ridgeview Middle School played a few songs for the crowd that gathered at Oromocto First Nation.

The traditional drum was used to welcome members of the community.

Perley gathered a small group of woman to join her for a traditional smudging ceremony.

After placing tobacco in her pipe, she blessed each person around the circle. She also offered this blessing to the river and the land.

Perley blessed a member from Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre who took part in the traditional ceremony.

Pipe ceremonies happen in the morning, midday, and at the end of the day. Perley performed a midday ceremony.

"One mind, one heart, one nation, one people," she said.