Kathleen Leger tries to remain optimistic.

But she says living on $763 a month is challenging. Leger suffered a spinal stroke in 2009 and has been using a wheelchair ever since.

She says it's affected her life drastically.

"I just remember how I used to live before when I was working and I was able bodied and how much I took for granted of being able to have meals that I choose—more nutritious, that's for sure," Leger said.

New campaign launched

Leger is one of about 36,000 people in New Brunswick living on social assistance. The New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice has launched a campaign called "Let's Mend Our Social Net!" to help people like her who it says are struggling to get by.

Provincial coordinator Jean-Claude Basque says there are holes in the safety net of social programs that need to be fixed. And he's hoping to make it an election issue this September.

Jean-Claude Basque is the provincial coordinator for the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice. He says issues surrounding poverty must be a priority in the upcoming provincial election. (CBC)

"If the political parties are serious in addressing the issue of poverty and poverty reduction then our proposal would really make a difference in peoples' lives and it would make a difference on those that are on the bottom which is people on social assistance," he said.

Basque says the group has four recommendations it hopes will help New Brunswick residents living on social assistance:

a basic rate for all people on social assistance, increasing it and indexing it to reflect inflation.

a new program to help people with disabilities called the New Brunswick Assured Income for the Disabled

more money for social housing

a provincial campaign to fight the stigma of poverty

"If we want to move on changing the situation and the income of people living in poverty we have also to address the prejudice that some of the people in the public has regarding people living in poverty," Basque said.

'Time to change'

Leger's income is made up of Canada Pension benefits topped up by provincial assistance.

She says she can't even afford to have her teenage son live with her full-time and she'd like to see social benefits increase.

"It's time to change, like we really need to change things up now. It's 2018 and we're not at the rate for living wages," she said.

Basque says information about the new campaign has been sent to all of the political parties, and his organization is hoping to meet with the leaders of the political parties. He says timing is everything.

"The important thing is right now the political parties are writing their platforms so this is the right time to make these suggestions so we're hopeful that they'll move on it and we're certainly going to push them to move on it," he said.