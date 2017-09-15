The New Brunswick government has formed a new Crown corporation to oversee the sale of recreational marijuana in the province.

Two cannabis producers, Organigram and Canopy Growth, have been secured as suppliers, the province announced Friday afternoon.

The Crown corporation won't run retail operations but will work with an "other entity" that will, Finance Minister Cathy Rogers told reporters.



Through its agreement with the province, Moncton-based Organigram will provide at least five million grams a year for sale to the adult recreational use market, the company said.

Organigram was participating in a news conference Friday in Moncton, where more details were expected on how the provincial government intends to approach the distribution and sale of recreational cannabis.

"We applaud the New Brunswick government's efforts to foster an innovative, forward-thinking economic climate that supports cannabis as a driver of growth for New Brunswick-based businesses," Organigram CEO Greg Engel said in a news release ahead of the announcement.

Provinces work on sales plans

Canadian provinces are deciding how to distribute and regulate marijuana after the federal government introduced legislation in April with a goal of legalizing the drug by July 1.

Ontario was the first out of the gate, announcing a detailed plan last week that would restrict sales to residents 19 or older from as many as 150 dedicated stores run by the province's liquor control board or through the Internet.

A Deloitte report last fall suggested recreational marijuana could be worth about $22.6 billion to the Canadian economy.

Committee toured province

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at Organigram in Moncton. (Ron Ward/Canadian Press)

A legislature committee on cannabis said the majority of New Brunswickers it spoke with favoured having a Crown corporation, rather than private retailers, manage the sale of marijuana.

The committee reported its findings earlier in September after holding consultation meetings around the province.

Its report said most people who appeared before the committee favoured age 19 as the minimum legal age, in part because it would streamline enforcement.

However, some had concerns over whether selling pot and alcohol in the same stores could impact people's health.

"Some are fearful this would encourage co-consumption and would pose a danger of relapse for recovering drug and/or alcohol dependencies," the report said.

Still others were concerned that having separate retail locations would be a waste of resources, the report also said.

More to come