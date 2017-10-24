Leaders of New Brunswick's opposition parties say the Liberal government's statement of support for unions protesting a recent decision by WorkSafeNB is just spin.

In its speech from the throne Tuesday the Gallant government came out against a recent decision by WorkSafeNB, saying it "stands with" unions who are protesting a change in the way the agency runs its investment fund.

The change would relieve pressure on employers to pay higher premiums, but also increases the risk the fund will be overdrawn if there's a spike in claims or a downturn in the markets where the money is invested.

In the throne speech, the government said it has "grave concerns about the current state of the system" but would represent WorkSafe's independence and not overrule the recent decision.

But Blaine Higgs, the Opposition Progressive Conservative leader, said he thought the Liberals were just trying to "please everybody" with their comments.

"To me, I think that's all they're trying to do there, is put a rosy picture on an issue that really in the last couple years has gotten way out of hand," he said.

"In the same breath, they said, 'We're going to work with employers.'"

New Brunswick NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie also said she thought the throne speech comments were "mostly Liberal spin."

"I think it's pretty clear, the unions are outside, and they're not happy with the way this government is supporting workers of New Brunswick," she said.

"And there's a lot of work that needs to be done, and there's very little to support workers."

Carbon pricing

The Liberal government also said in the speech it will unveil its carbon-pricing system during the upcoming session, saying it will be one that "minimizes the impact on consumers."

It said it will require large industry "to reduce emissions or pay its fair share." However, Premier Brian Gallant said the government hasn't decided what kind of mechanisms it will use.

Green Party David Coon said it was "frustrating" that the government has not yet made up its mind about how to implement carbon pricing.

"We should have had a public debate about it by now, because there are so many ways to do carbon pricing wrong that hurt government, and other ways to do it right," he said.

"But we need to have a public discussion about it."