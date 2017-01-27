The leader of New Brunswick's opposition party described Brian Gallant's state of the province address as a "smoke and mirror process."

"It's unfortunate that the details and the fact-based analysis of what's being presented is not usually being done," said Blaine Higgs, leader of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative Party.

Higgs attended Premier Brian Gallant's speech at the Fredericton Convention Centre on Thursday night.

No mention of real targets

He said Gallant made a lot of promises about investing in education, health care and economic growth, while also getting the province's finances balanced by 2020.

'I think we are just about taxed out.' - Blaine Higgs

But Higgs said Gallant didn't make "one mention of how good we are going to be, and what our targets are, and what we can actually achieve and what our goals are."

Higgs also criticized Gallant's praise of economic growth in the province in 2015 and 2016.

Higgs said economic growth was influenced by changes in the oil industry, exports in the refinery and the forestry sector–not through decisions made by the Liberal government.

"And you look at capital investments up 34 per cent, all taxpayer dollars," he said,

"You need to set targets of what you will accomplish.

"I think we are just about taxed out."

Focusing on next election

Jamie Gillies, a political scientist at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, said the third state of the province address is a difficult one to balance.

Jamie Gillies said the third state of the province address is a difficult one to balance. (CBC)

"They are trying to move from explaining and setting all the goals that the government has from being elected to focusing on what the government's accomplished," he said.

"And then also setting up the vision as the pivot as to what will become of his re-election campaign."

Gillies said Gallant's strongest moment was talking about bilateral agreements between Justin Trudeau's federal government and the provincial government, and how the state will increase its funding for the province.

Otherwise, there were not many surprises or even new announcements, he said.

"I think it's kind of the unofficial launch of what will become the next election cycle," he said.