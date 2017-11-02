Green Party Leader David Coon says Premier Brian Gallant should instruct Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault to either resign his seat in the legislature or quit his new job as a manager of lobbyists for a national union.

Coon made the demand as the controversy over Arseneault's new job with Canada's Building Trades Unions continued for a second week.

Green Party Leader David Coon says Arseneault should decide if he wants to be an MLA or a lobbyist. (CBC)

"The responsibility lies with the premier to tell the member for Campbellton-Dalhousie to make a choice: continue as an MLA or take this new job as a lobbyist," Coon told reporters.

Gallant remained silent on the issue in the legislature Wednesday, leaving it to Attorney-General Serge Rousselle to come to Arseneault's defence.

"I just can't understand why the premier would not stand up and take a position on this," Progressive Conservative MLA Ted Flemming told reporters.

"Clearly, he's avoiding this issue, so I can only come to the conclusion that he's defending it. What more can you come up with?"

Premier stays quiet on subject

Gallant answered only two questions in question period, both about rural hospitals. He avoided repeated questions from the opposition about Arseneault, the MLA for Campbellton-Dalhousie.

Rousselle repeated what he said Tuesday: that Arseneault hasn't broken the conflict of interest law for MLAs but that the government is willing to "clarify" and "strengthen" the law.

The conflict law prevents former MLAs from lobbying the New Brunswick government for a year after they leave office but has no restrictions on MLAs working as lobbyists while they're still in office.

"That's a fairly minor amendment to fix that hole," Coon said Wednesday. "Let's close that hole."

Progressive Conservative MLA Ted Flemming says Gallant should expel Donald Arseneault from the Liberal caucus. (CBC)

Flemming said those who wrote the legislation "never, ever contemplated such outrageous behaviour. … The problem lies not in saying there's a technicality in the legislation. The problem lies in human conduct."

He said if the government believes the law needs strengthening, Gallant should be willing to say he's troubled by Arseneault's actions.

Arseneault said last week that based on advice from Integrity Commissioner Alexandre Deschênes, he will not directly lobby any government while he remains a member of the legislature.

Instead, he said, he will only supervise and give advice to two staff lobbyists on how to approach governments.

But in an interview with CBC's Information Morning Fredericton last Friday, Arseneault also suggested he'd be able to use his contacts with "decision-makers" in his new job to further the interests of the riding he continues to represent as an MLA.

"Me occupying this other role provides me also the opportunities to talk to decision-makers about potential projects back in Ottawa and trying to bring investment back home," Arseneault said.

MLA not commenting

Arseneault did not respond Wednesday to an email request for an explanation of that comment and answers to other questions.

Deschênes also refused to speak Wednesday about his advice to Arseneault.

Coon acknowledged that Gallant is unable to force Arseneault to choose one job or the other.

Integrity Commissioner Alexandre Deschênes has not commented publicly on Donald Arseneault's new position helping lobbyists with a national union. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

He said the time for Gallant to take a stand was when he first learned Arseneault was considering the union job. Arseneault says that was on Aug. 21.

"The premier's choice early on could have been he didn't want him to take the job," Coon said. "He could have told him to not take the job and do his job as an MLA. Clearly he didn't do that."

Flemming said Tuesday Gallant should expel Arseneault from the Liberal caucus, but Coon would not endorse that idea.

"The premier still has the opportunity to discuss with the member about this job and suggest to him that he delay his work until after the next election," Coon said.

Expelling Arseneault would reduce the Liberal caucus to just 24 MLAs in the 49-seat legislature, not including Speaker Chris Collins. That would complicate the government's ability to pass legislation.