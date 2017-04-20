Horizon Health Network and the New Brunswick Heart Centre are notifying open heart surgery patients about a potential risk related to their surgery.

Although the risk is very low, patients who had open heart surgery at the heart centre in the Saint John Regional Hospital between November 2012 and November 2016 are being warned about a one-in-1,000 risk of infection related to their surgery.

About 2,870 people have had open heart surgery at the centre during that time frame, Horizon said.

"We are not aware of any patients who have developed such an infection following surgery at the New Brunswick Heart Centre," said Dr. Jean-François Légaré, clinical head of cardiac surgery at the centre.

"Fewer than a handful of cases have been identified in Canada over the last five years and no cases have been identified in New Brunswick to date."

Rare bacterial infection

Last October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control started warning health-care providers and patients about the potential risk of infection from the Sorin 3T Heater Cooler technology.

The device, which is used to heat and cool blood during open heart surgery, has been linked to a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection called non-tuberculosis mycobacterium, or NTM.

The New Brunswick Heart Centre has three of these devices, which could have been contaminated during manufacturing, putting patients at risk for infections.

"When preliminary tests for bacteria on the equipment at the [centre] were found to be positive, Horizon took immediate action to bleach the units and replace the hosing according to the manufacturer's instructions," Horizon said in a news release.

"Further analysis of the original samples determined it to be NTM bacteria. Subsequent testing results following the bleaching in November have been negative."

The device, which is necessary during open heart surgery, is used in most hospitals in Canada as well as in the U.S. and Europe.

Any open heart surgery patients of the New Brunswick Heart Centre who have questions or concerns can contact their family physicians or nurse practitioners or call toll–free at 1-844-428-6242.