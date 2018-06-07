Couple out on bail following charges of failing to provide necessities of life to newborn

An Ontario couple charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to their newborn daughter after she was allegedly born in a motel room in rural New Brunswick have been released on bail.

Yuyang Guan, 26, and her husband, Michael Bonnell, 30, appeared in Edmundston provincial court Thursday for a bail hearing.

Guan is facing one count in relation to the infant, and Bonnell has been charged with two counts.

They were released on several conditions, including that they keep the RCMP detachment in Saint-Leonard up to date on their address.

Guan and Bonnell are scheduled to return to court on June 19, when they are expected to enter their pleas.

Earlier this week, RCMP issued a news release asking for information on the whereabouts of Guan and her newborn to make sure the baby was all right.