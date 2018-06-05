Ontario couple facing charges after being arrested at Edmundston motel with newborn

An Ontario couple is facing charges after they and their newborn baby, believed to have been delivered in a motel room in rural New Brunswick, were located Monday night, say RCMP.

The couple was arrested at a motel in Edmundston and are expected to appear in provincial court Tuesday "in relation to care for the baby," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

The newborn was taken to the hospital for observation,but appears to be in good health, she said.

Two dogs that were also discovered were "in poor health" and turned over to animal care authorities, said Rogers-Marsh.

RCMP released this 2014 picture of Yuyang Guan on Monday when they requested the public's help in locating her, but police said she might look different. (RCMP)

Earlier Monday, West District RCMP had issued a release asking for the public's help in locating Yuyang Guan, 26, of Ontario and her newborn for a "well-being check."

The request came after police received a report from the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-André on Saturday, indicating they believed a woman had given birth in one of the rooms prior to May 25.

No one had seen the woman or the baby and they were concerned, RCMP said.

Michael Bonnell and his wife, Yuyang Guan, were believed to be heading to Peterborough, Ont., RCMP had said. (RCMP)

Guan had been staying in the room with her husband, 30-year-old Michael Bonnell, since April 15.

The investigation continues.