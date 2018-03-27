Man dies in head-on collision on Highway 11

A collision on Highway 11 in Brantville, north of Tabusintac has left one man dead, according to RCMP Sgt. Marc Beaupre.

Beaupre said a vehicle travelling south on Highway 11 crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle that was travelling north.

The 47-year-old man from nearby Brantville, driving the northbound vehicle, died. RCMP did not have his name.

An 18-year-old male from Sheila, driving the southbound vehicle, was taken to the Miramichi hospital and is in critical condition.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is under investigation, Beaupre said.

The highway was closed and traffic was being detoured from Hache Road to the Lower Portage Road. The road will be closed for several hours.