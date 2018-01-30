Kennebecasis Valley High School student Cassaundra Eisner says she knows she beat the odds by finding an adoptive family in New Brunswick at the age of 11.



"I knew adoption happened for some," she told a crowd of about 500 people in Saint John who gathered Monday for the 15th anniversary luncheon of the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation.



"But I couldn't imagine it happening for me. I knew that because of my age, I had a lesser chance."

Cassaundra Eisner travelled to Florida a few years ago on a family vacation with her parents, John and Susan Eisner. (Susan Eisner)

It was Eisner's first public speaking engagement.



Children who have been in the foster care system rarely step into the spotlight.

But Eisner say she knows she has a job to do in persuading more families to consider the 258 New Brunswick children over the age of 11 who currently need a permanent home.



The family celebrated their first Christmas together in 2011. (Susan Eisner)

They represent 60 per cent of the 400 New Brunswick youth who cannot return to their biological families.



"Those numbers represent a lot of people that I grew up with, who don't have anywhere to go," said Cassaundra.



"But they really want a family and they deserve one."

Challenging to find older children homes

According to a 2016 survey by the NB Adoption Foundation, interest in adopting declines dramatically as a child ages.



Of the 121 questionnaires collected, more than 71 per cent expressed an interest in taking home babies.



Less than 15 per cent were open to adopting children over the age of 12.

(CBC)

That's partly why the foundation has been trying to make those older children the focus of some of its campaigns since 2008.



Cassaundra spoke candidly about growing up amid alcoholism, addiction and poverty.



"Most of my biological family never completed their high school education," she said.



"There were many nights I stayed up late, slept in, and didn't go to school."



"It wasn't a surprise that I failed Grade 1."

'We were going to be a family, no matter what'

In February 2010, Cassaundra was taken from her home and placed into foster care.



She said she remained there for more than a year and gives her foster mother credit for helping her pass grade three.



In 2011, she was introduced to John and Susan Eisner, who had already sent her a photo album of themselves, their three sons, and their home in Quispamsis.

Cassaundra Eisner was introduced to her adoptive parents in 2011. (Susan Eisner)

When they came to her door to pick her up for the first time, Cassaundra said she felt overwhelmed.

"They were so perfect that I wanted to cry," she said.The three of them went out to a restaurant and got to know each other a little bit more."On the drive back to my foster home, we made a pact in that car. There was no turning back. We were going to be a family, no matter what."Years later, on the anniversary of that meeting, the family returns to the restaurant where they first got acquainted."They've taught me what it means to trust, to love unconditionally. That it's okay to make mistakes, it's what you learn from them, that matters most," said Cassaundra as she concluded her presentation.

Putting a face to a statistic

Another speaker at Monday's event was 13-year-old Colin Kennedy Robichaud, who's been telling his adoption story for the past few years.



Colin was eight when he was adopted by Yves Robichaud and Jeff Kennedy.

Colin Kennedy Robichaud, 13, was eight when he was adopted. Even then, he said he knew the odds were stacked against him.

He says he knew even then, the odds were stacked against him.Although the Foundation's 2016 survey did not explore why families were less open to adopting older children, Colin spoke as though he knew the reasons.



He said his birth family had its limitations and couldn't give him a sense of security or teach him how to behave.



He said he moved 12 times while in the foster care system and developed a reluctance to trust.



"I went through a small stage while getting to know Jeff and Yves that I like to call the testing phase," he told the audience.



"After all, I had to make sure they really wanted me; the good behaviours and the bad.



"I wanted to make sure they were committed."



Colin says he continues to make public appearances for the foundation because he wants to increase awareness around the number of older kids needing to find homes before they age of the foster care system.



"I feel I am putting a face to a number, a face to a statistic," he said.

"A face to the stereotype around older children in care that we are all working hard to eliminate."