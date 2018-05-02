Old north end developer insists neighbourhood 'about to change'

A Fredericton based developer plans to install a new multi-unit building deep in Saint John's old north end, a spokesperson says.

PMV Canada picked up dozens of century-old buildings in the neighbourhood in a single purchase deal in 2016.

Without making somebody else's announcement I think we can count on a rejuvenation of the neighbourhood. - John MacKenzie, city councillor

A spokesman promised to renovate many of them and demolish a handful that are in poor condition.

But the company was recently criticized by Mayor Don Darling for a lack of progress on its plans.

On Tuesday, PMV workers could be seen removing trash from a building on Albert Street.

On nearby Main Street, a handful of other workers were removing the top floor of a three-storey wood-frame structure that once housed six apartments.

Sees 2019 construction start

Dave Loten, the chief operating officer, said PMV will soon erect a sign at the corner of Main and Albert featuring the image of an apartment building.

"All those old buildings, they're going to be gone, it's going to be vacant," said Loten. "Then there's going to be a sign and people are going to know that their neighbourhood's about to change."

Loten would not commit to a timeline but said new construction could begin in 2019.

Coun. John MacKenzie, whose ward includes the north end, said he's been briefed and is satisfied something is coming.

"Without making somebody else's announcement I think we can count on a rejuvenation of the neighbourhood," said MacKenzie. "I think you're going to see a lot of multi-income residents down here."

This boarded-up Carpenter Gothic building at 120 Main St. in Saint John dates from about 1850. (CBC)

In the meantime, heritage advocates are hoping to save an 1850s-era building at 120 Main St. that PMV had announced plans to demolish.

The Carpenter Gothic building is featured in a municipal pamphlet for a historic homes walking tour. The architectural style appeared in the 19th century during the Gothic Revival movement and was named for the Gothic embellishments chosen and applied by carpenters.

The Main Street building is vacant, boarded up and disconnected from the electrical grid.

"It retains a lot of its original features," said Chris Osborne, chair of Saint John Heritage 2018. "It's one of those points of interest that we'd like to keep standing."

Few examples around

The Carpenter Gothic house is featured on municipal walking tour pamphlets. (City of Saint John)

Jim Bezanson, a developer who has restored several historic buildings in the city, said he has spoken to Loten about the potential purchase of the house.

"I've expressed an interest in finding out more about it, if it's for sale, if so what's the asking price," Bezanson said. "It's a significant building in Saint John's history. There are very few Carpenter Gothic buildings around."

PMV's Dave Loten says the company will consider selling the building if there's strong interest.