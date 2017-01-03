Crown prosecutors say they will seek leave from the Supreme Court of Canada to appeal the New Brunswick Court of Appeal's decision to overturn Dennis Oland's second-degree murder conviction in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

Prosecutor Kathryn Gregory revealed the Crown's decision Tuesday to Justice William Grant in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

She expects to file the application to the country's highest court on Jan. 22, 10 days after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal is expected to release its detailed written reasons for its Oct. 24 decision to quash Oland's conviction and order a new trial based on a "fundamental flaw" in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Defence reviewing new information

Defence lawyer Gary Miller also revealed in court Tuesday that the defence team is reviewing new disclosure material from the Crown that didn't come out during Oland's trial in 2015.

Miller suggested the new information is related to the Halifax Regional Police investigation into the conduct of a Saint John Police Force officer in connection with the case, but declined to discuss any details outside the courthouse.

"This is something that certainly wasn't anticipated," he told reporters. "It just came out and so we, in exercising due diligence, had to follow up on it, obviously."

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Halifax police had investigated allegations Saint John's Deputy Chief Glen McCloskey encouraged another officer not to reveal McCloskey had entered the bloody crime scene. McCloskey was cleared by Halifax police of any criminal wrongdoing.

Gregory asked Grant on Tuesday to set a date for Oland's new trial, despite the pending appeal to the Supreme Court, indicating the Crown would be ready for trial in September.

Miller argued it was premature to set a new trial date.

Grant agreed and adjourned the scheduling of a new trial date until after a decision is made by the Supreme Court on whether it will hear the Crown's appeal or not.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John investment firm office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

His son, Dennis Oland, who was the last known person to see him alive during a meeting at his office the night before, was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 19, 2015.