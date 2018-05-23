Fredericton removing 19 trees from Officers' Square

Fredericton is cutting down 19 trees in Officers' Square because of construction and future plans to revitalize the downtown area, leaving just four of the current 23 trees to remain standing.

Greg McCann, a project engineer with the city, says the majority of the trees are located next to the wall along Officers' Square, and vary in age.

"Removal and replacement of the wall adjacent to Point St. Anne Boulevard and Queen Street will impact the roots, root structure of the trees," says McCann of the construction that's set to start in the area on Friday.

"We're also going to be adjusting the grade in Officers' Square, actually bringing it up almost a metre and a half in some places, that adds to the stress on the roots. It'll impact their ability to breathe."

McCann gave the update Tuesday night at a public council-in-committee session. He says the trees are in great condition and staff looked at a number of ways to save them but were left with little options.

"They damage the roots, they compromise the stability of the trees to withstand windstorms. It just makes them unpredictable for survival well into the future," he said.

Coun. Greg Ericson says staff consulted with the Fredericton Tree Commission last week and explained the extent of the construction project.

The walkway along the outside of the lawn in Officers' Square will be able to be a chilled rink in the winter months. (City of Fredericton )

"That ruled out a lot of easy options for saving trees, and doing things to mitigate damage to the trees," says Ericson.

"Eventually I think everyone left that room understanding that all efforts had been made to try and save the tree inventory that's in place."

40 trees to be replanted

The city plans to replant 40 trees in the Officers' Square area with the majority of those being Elm Trees. Ericson says the tree commission will work the city on those plans.

McCann says of the four trees that will be saved, two of them are large elm trees.

Eight of the trees will be taken down in the very near future, according to McCann, and he says the rest of the trees will come down over the next year.