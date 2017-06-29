More than 60 people gathered at a public meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the future of Odell and Killarney Park.

Although the meeting was billed to discuss the future of both parks, Odell dominated most of the conversation, as the park has had its share of controversy over the past few years with people wondering what the purpose of the park should be.

The majority of Wednesday's meeting, led by consulting firm The Planning Partnership and Trace Planning and Design, looked at the recreational usage of the park and what should be allowed down the road.

Protecting nature

There were two different points of view that stood out regarding trails used by mountain bikers in Odell Park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

One contingency of participants advocated for the protection of nature, and a leisurely use of the park.

Milda Markauskas lives near Odell Park and spends her time walking along trails, trying to spot various birds.

"Odell is quite a unique area," said Markauskas. "It's a very lovely old growth forest, so there's a lot of trees there."

When it comes to deciding the future of Odell Park, Milda Markauskas thinks the focus should be on the preservation of nature. (Philip Drost/CBC)

However, she said there are some activities that should stay outside the park, like disc golf.

"If you throw things at big trees, and they get hit, and people tramp in there, it compacts the soil," said Markauskas.

"That's not a very good spot for that sort of thing as far as I'm concerned."

The Mountain Bikers

Markauskas is also concerned about mountain biking in the park, and trails that have been maintained throughout the woods. She said she's seen "major earthwork" going on in the park.

Dozens of mountain bikers also showed up to the meeting, some of them sporting their biking gear.

Brian Conoley, is both a cyclist and manages the Fredericton Trail Runners, a running group within the capital city.

Brian Conoley likes to mountain bike in Odell Park and would like to continue that, even if it means making some compromises. (Philip Drost/CBC)

He wants the mountain bike trails to be added into the park plan at Odell.

"Mountain biking and trail running and these activities are part of a broader active lifestyle, which I think is more important than almost anything else when it comes to [the] health of our population," said Conoley.

"Odell is just so perfectly situated in the middle of the city, in this urban area to do so and really get people out. "

Doing the right thing

Michael Ormston-Holloway, a consultant with The Planning Partnership hired by the city, listened as people shared their concerns.

As the night went on, Ormston-Holloway started to get a better understanding of the problem, or lack there of.

The public meeting was set up with various booths, allowing people to move around and talk to each other about their views on the parks. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"There's potentially more of a perceived problem than there is in fact a problem," said Ormston-Holloway.

He said that in his experience with park planning, reasonable people are able to work things out. And he said what he heard at the meeting gave him the impression he was dealing with reasonable people on both sides.

"Theoretically, shutting down a trail for six weeks of a year that you have sensitive breeding amphibian, if that's the reasonable thing to do, I think that there's consensus that people want to do the right thing," said Ormston-Holloway.

"At the end of the day I think that we're going to be able to compromise all these desires."

And both parties agreed.

Consultant Michael Ormston-Holloway believes the firm will be able to find a compromise for groups that use Odell Park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"Maybe some of those trails I loved have to get changed or shortened, but then maybe some of the ones that are already built and well established and aren't causing any more damage than some other things, can be established and signed and mapped," said Conoley.

The same went for people at the meeting who want to preserve the park.

"I'm not against mountain biking if it's done on ecological, safe trails, that are not eroding the park, that are properly maintained and properly built," said Markauskas.

There will be one more public meeting on Odell and Killarney Park on Thursday night at the Willie O'Ree Place. After that, consultants will come up with concepts and options for both parks, based off the public meetings and a survey that was done.