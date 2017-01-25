While Quebec considers allowing residents to install cameras in long-term care homes, New Brunswickers interviewed Tuesday were divided on whether this province should pursue a similar protection against elder abuse.

Under the Quebec proposal, nursing home residents could decide for themselves if they wanted cameras in their rooms, without getting permission from administrators.

Guildo Thibodeau, whose late father lived at the Domaine des Bâtisseurs home in Edmundston, said he would support similar camera legislation for New Brunswick.

The Edmundston home has faced its share of complaints, and Thibodeau, who spoke out about his concerns, is still on a committee promoting better treatment of residents there.

Guildo Thibodeau says he supports allowing cameras in patient rooms after hearing worrying stories about his father's stay in an Edmundston home. (Radio-Canada)

Thibodeau said surveillance cameras might be necessary in some cases.

''It's not against employees, or the home's administration,'' Thibodeau said. ''It's to know the undeniable truth.''

But not everyone shared his opinion.

France Bossé, whose mother is in the same Edmundston home, believes the addition of cameras goes too far.

''I'd rather be able to trust people and have peace of mind,'' said Bossé. ''But with everything that happens, maybe this would be an option.''

Privacy concerns

Justin Wies, a lawyer with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, believes the use of cameras in nursing homes is a complex question with many factors to consider.

Justin Wies doesn't believe allowing cameras in nursing homes is the best response to the problem of elder abuse. (CBC)

''It's very tricky to make sure the person making the decision, if not the resident themselves, is acting in the best interest of the resident,'' Wies said.

New Brunswick has a good system in place for reporting and investigating allegations of neglect or abuse, Wies said, and he would rather do without cameras because of privacy concerns.

''It's certainly not the only solution, and it may not be the most appropriate solution.''