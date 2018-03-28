Nursing home volunteer faces jail time for sex assaults

An 81-year-old volunteer will learn Tuesday how much jail time he will serve for sexually assaulting three patients at Fundy Nursing Home in Blacks Harbour.

The Crown is asking for an 18-month sentence for Eric Watson plus three years of probation. He was found guilty in February following a trial.

Nurses testified they saw Watson touching the breasts of female residents of the nursing home, where he volunteered for at least five years beginning in 2010.

The three victims, who have since died, all suffered from dementia or an incapacity to communicate at the time of the assaults, nursing staff testified in provincial court.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Shara Munn told court in Saint John that the assaults have been devastating for family members, who question their decisions to place their mothers in the nursing home.

Munn read sections from several victim impact statements.

Families feel guilty

"We wonder if this behaviour speeded up her death," wrote one.

"I have failed my mother," said another.

"What's consistent are the feelings of guilt," Munn said.

Defence lawyer Andrew Pollabauer asked Judge Henrik Tonning to take into account Watson's "advanced age" and that he is family and church-oriented and has no previous criminal record.

Jail likely

Pollabauer suggested a 90-day intermittent jail sentence plus a "lengthy" period of probation.

Watson sat impassively throughout the proceedings. He was released on an undertaking until his sentencing April 3.

And Tonning made clear Watson will be heading to jail.

"Pretty hard to run from that," the judge said. "That's where we are."