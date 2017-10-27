New Brunswick's advocate for seniors wants the provincial government to start releasing statistics on abuse in nursing homes.

A CBC News investigation uncovered more than a dozen allegations of physical and verbal abuse by nursing home employees in 2015.

The cases were detailed in previously-secret copies of major incident reports, obtained through freedom of information laws.

The Department of Social Development is not required to tell the public — or seniors advocate Norm Bossé — when elderly residents are abused inside nursing homes.

Bossé plans to ask government to start turning over abuse reports to him on a regular basis.

"We hide behind the cloak of privacy to keep these things secret," Bossé said.

Bossé reviewed the documents provided to CBC News, and they left him "greatly concerned."

"I guess what I'm reading is proof that a vulnerable population is not being cared for properly."

In New Brunswick, the provincial government is responsible for inspecting nursing homes and investigating allegations of abuse.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Lisa Harris said the government is open to releasing more information, but she stopped short of promising change.

"It's stories like this that I guess allow us to have these conversations," Harris said in an interview.

"Through these conversations, maybe we'll be able to make some changes."

'Government itself doesn't know'

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Lisa Harris has visited every nursing home in the province and says she's never heard of abuse happening. (CBC )

Harris emphasized that abuse is rare. She's visited every nursing home in New Brunswick and said residents and families have only told her "how great things are."

"There hasn't been concern brought up to me about abuse."

But the government doesn't actually know how rare it is.

That's because it isn't keeping detailed statistics on abuse that would show how often it happens.

That's problematic for Bossé.

"By not keeping the statistics in an organized fashion, government itself doesn't know," he said.

"Well, if they don't know, how am I supposed to know as the seniors advocate?"

Bossé plans to compile his own statistics once he gets more information from government.

If he finds a systemic issue, his office has the power to investigate.

But with $150,000 in annual funding for the seniors advocate, he said the office won't have the resources to do such an investigation.

Bossé is also the province's advocate for children and youth.

'Not everyone wants that information put out'

Documents show that staff at New Brunswick nursing homes were suspended or lost their jobs for screaming, swearing and physical violence in 2015.

In one case, an employee was convicted of assault.

Mark Donald Roy was fired from the Campbellton Nursing Home after using foul language and being physically violent with a patient.

The minister described Roy's case as "upsetting" and "very disturbing."

"When we look at this particular one, we see that the system has worked," Harris said.

"There was a very serious offence made. An employee reported it."

When asked how the public is supposed to know the system has worked in other cases, Harris said the government may look at telling the public more in the future.

But again, she cited privacy concerns.

"Not everybody wants that information put out," Harris said.

"But I think it's very important we make sure that people understand what's happening in nursing homes."

