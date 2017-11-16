Province doesn't let nurse practitioners fill health-care gaps, group says

Nurse practitioners say they could help thousands of New Brunswickers who don't have doctors, but the province hasn't made it possible.

The current funding model doesn't allow nurse practitioners to bill Medicare for services, says Michelle Daniels, president of the Nurse Practitioners Interest Group.

Yet nurse practitioners are able to provide primary health care, assess and diagnose acute and chronic health conditions and order laboratory tests, X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, she said. They can also prescribe medications and refer patients to specialists when appropriate.

She said their services could help 20,000 residents in New Brunswick on waiting lists for a doctors.

"Today we have about 10 nurse practitioners that could fill that void," said Daniels, a nurse practitioner based in Nackawic.

"We know this situation is going to increase and the urgency is going to increase because our province is an aging population and their health care needs are just growing exponentially daily."

Restrictions on practice

New Brunswick lacks a funding model that would allow nurse practitioners to provide the services and get paid for it.

"In the province … a nurse practitioner really has a certain amount of restrictions around how they're actually paid," Daniels said.

"We have to typically gain employment through regional health authorities. Regional Health Authorities are reluctant to have nurse practitioners working in areas outside of their walls. … That restricts us."

Physicians are set up to bill Medicare for the services they provide, but nurse practitioners can't, she said.

"This is only going to get worse in a timely fashion, and we really need to get a handle on how we can better utilize the existing resources in our province," she said.

Daniels said she hopes New Brunswick will adopt the model used in other places, including Ontario, where practitioner clinics allow access to primary care but are also are funded through a regional health authority.

RNs with additional training

Nurse practitioners have been part of the province's health-care system since 2002, when the Nurses Act was amended. They are registered nurses who have completed an additional master's level degree program in primary care and perform services beyond the scope of registered nurses, such as diagnosing and prescribing.

About 100 nurse practitioners are registered in the province and working mainly under regional health authorities, jails, schools, in private practice and in the military. But that number is down from 120 previously, and Daniels expects the decline to continue.

Although she said government has looked to other provinces for insight, but she's afraid thousands of residents will continue living in the province without a health-care provider.

"We really need to start somewhere," she said. "I don't know if there's a perfect model, what I do know is there are citizens of New Brunswick that are not gaining access to health care and we have health-care providers in this province."

The government told CBC News it is preparing a comment.