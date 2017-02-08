Northern New Brunswick accounts for much of the province's decrease in population over the past five years, according to the 2016 census.

The Campbellton-Miramichi "economic region" dropped to 154,351, from 158,741 in 2011 — a -2.8 per cent change, the figures released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday show.

Edmundston managed to buck the trend, with a population of 16,580, an increase of 3.4 per cent.

The city of Campbellton took one of the biggest hits, losing 502 people, coming in at 6,883, compared to 7,385 in 2011, a 6.8 per cent decrease.

Dalhousie saw fewer people leave than Campbellton, at 386, but experienced one of the biggest percentage drops. The town's population was cut to 3,126, a decrease of 11 per cent.

Cities and towns weren't the only census subdivisions affected. Rural areas, such as Charlo, also saw a decline. The village lost 14 people, down to 1,310, a 1.1 per cent drop.

Anglophone and francophone regions both experienced reductions, the data shows.

New Brunswick is the only province in Canada to see a decrease in population.

Its population dropped to 747,101, a decline of 0.5 per cent since 2011.